From University of Nevada:

RENO, Nev. – With inclement weather predicted for the Reno area, a change has been made to the University of Nevada baseball team’s scheduled four-game series with Virginia Tech at Peccole Park this weekend.

The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 11 a.m. with the second game to follow 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. A single game on Saturday starts at 1 p.m. First pitch on Sunday’s single game is slated for noon.