Fundraiser for Austin's House, Children's Emergency Shelter

Austin's House, a children's emergency shelter in northern Nevada that serves all rural counties is holding its annual fundraiser, Cowboy Mardi Gras.

Cowboy Mardi Gras will be held Friday, February 24, at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden from 6pm to 10pm.

They say there will be a western BBQ buffet with music, dancing, raffles and a silent auction.

Tickets are $60 and they have reserved tables of 10 available.

Austin's House says this event is raising funds for operating expenses related to providing normalcy in children's lives until permanent home placement is made.

For more information or to buy tickets, call 267-6711 or online at www.austinshouse.org