Washoe County Homeless Youth Numbers Released

Inside the kitchen, making breakfast at the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project home, it's another day safe from the cold streets for Latricia Send. How many places has she lived in from age 17 to 22? Over a dozen. After she aged out of foster care, she told us, "I didn't have anywhere to go, so I stayed at a Motel 6 for a while and paid some rent there, and from there I ended up in a shelter."

Send used to be one of those counted for the yearly homeless youth count, the most accurate understanding we have of how many kids ages 18 to 24 are bunking down on the streets. More than most people realize, says Meredith Tanzer of Our Center in Reno. She used to own a business downtown. Groups of homeless kids outside her doors opened her eyes. As she put it, "What do you do with a young kid that's just hanging around all day. That's not good for our community and society, and years later I'd see the same kid hanging out downtown."

Once a year, for six years now, bands of young volunteers hit the streets for Washoe County's only count for homeless youth. Monica DuPea of the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project told us they do it the old-fashioned way, "The youth approach other homeless youth and they conduct surveys with them. The survey's about 43 questions long."

Here's what they found: 73 homeless young adults, six are minors, 19 are sleeping on the street, six are in homeless shelters, and 48 temporarily in motels or garages. There are 66% male and 34% female. About 76% have been in Washoe County for less than a year and 67% said this was not the first time they were homeless. DuPea told us, "Many of these kids are coming out of foster care, juvenile detention and our state treatment programs."

Sad to say, the actual number of homeless youth in Washoe County is likely much higher. Some of them may not have visited the survey sites when the count took place. Plus, the day they did the survey, January 26th, was a very cold day. DuPea said, “When that happens, when somebody's in a very warm spot, they will not come out to the count. They don't want to give up that spot."

Monica thinks 73 is still a high number for a very cold day. She estimates the real number of homeless 18-24 year olds in Washoe County is around 150. Statewide, it’s in the thousands...800 of them children. For DuPea and Tanzer, there are faces behind those numbers, a story behind each one. Two teenagers come to mind for Tanzer, "Their parents are drug addicts, father's abusive, one kid was LGBT, got kicked out of the house, has nowhere to go. Where are these kids now? They're sleeping under a bridge."

Tanzer says finding them a place to live has never been harder with the funds available. Just this month it was a wild goose chase. "I called 21 places trying to find a 1-bedroom apartment for $700. Do you want to know how many people laughed at me on the phone?"

Send says she'll do all she can to stay off the streets. After her stay here at the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project home, she'll get a job. She's already picked a house to live in, “And I'll be paying rent there and living out at the house."