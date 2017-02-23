Robbery Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Eldorado Casino Identified

Sparks Police say they have identified the man in the officer-involved shooting in downtown Reno as Steven Valenzuela, a 24-year-old Las Vegas, NV resident.

Detectives say they have determined through the course of the investigation that Valenzuela was wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery in St. George, Utah and a Carjacking with a Firearm in Los Angeles County, California.

Reno Police Officers say they were responding to reports of a robbery near 4th and West Streets where the suspect fled on foot.

Sparks Police say they are still looking for the victim in this possible robbery. This person is described as a black male adult, wearing a dark coat and a San Francisco Giants baseball hat. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is urged to call Detectives or Secret Witness.

Officials say there were three suspects involved and that Valenzuela was armed with a gun where it led to a pursuit ending in the downtown area at the Eldorado Resort Casino.

A Reno Police Officer says they found Valenzuela in an elevator of the casino where he was armed with a handgun and displayed it to the officer. The officer gave numerous verbal commands to Valenzuela and they say he did not comply with the commands and was advancing towards the officer still armed with the handgun. Police say Valenzuela was shot on the second floor of the Eldorado.

Since Reno Police Department was involved, officer-involved shooting protocol has Sparks Police has taken over the investigation. Click here for a link to a post from Sparks Police.

Sparks Police say they were also looking for two white male adults who were with Valenzuela when the Reno Police Officers attempted to contact them on February 23. One of them has been identified as, Joseph Ross Quinones, a 23-year-old resident of Washoe County who is not currently wanted. The other white male was last seen wearing a red beanie cap, black jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call Sparks Police (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Following is a Facebook post from our reporter on scene.