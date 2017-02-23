Douglas County Deputies Investigate Battery Core Thefts - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Deputies Investigate Battery Core Thefts

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for two subjects in multiple Walmart thefts. 

Police say first theft happened on January 30, the second theft happened on February 20. Police say in both cases two people stole more than 100 used battery cores from the automotive department at Walmart on Topsy Lane. 

Deputies have identified two people wanted for questioning in this case.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Douglas County Dispatch at (775) 782-5126, Douglas County Secret Witness at (775) 78-CRIME or Investigator Nate Almeida with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Investigation's Division at (775) 782-9909

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. 

