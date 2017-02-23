Storm Watch: Chain Controls and Weather Advisories - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Storm Watch: Chain Controls and Weather Advisories

Posted: Updated:

There are road closures and a number of chain controls to be aware of Thursday. 

Road Closure: 

  • I-580 Clear Acre to the Bowl has reopened in both directions, but NHP says there are still icy spots.
  • One southbound lane at Sparks Boulevard between Los Altos Parkway and Disc Drive due to the weather.

Chains or Snow Tires Required: 

US-50

  • Four miles east of Placerville to Meyers.
  • Reduced to one lane in each direction from 3 miles east of Pollock Pines to one mile west of Riverton at Bridal Veil Falls due to a slip-out. 

US-395 South

  • Mile post 79.1 to mile post 104.4 in Mono County in California.

SR-89

  • Tahoe City to JCT of I-80
  • Truckee to Sierra/Plumas County Line 
  • Graeagle to JCT of SR-70
  • Picketts JCT to 2.7 mi south of the JCT of US-50

