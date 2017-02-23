Why are the Ponds at Idlewild Park Still Dry?

Idlewild Park is one of Reno's favorite spots, but there is an eye-sore there that has many park-goers wondering why. The ponds at Idlewild are still mostly dry, but it is on purpose.

The soil beneath the Idlewild ponds suffered a lot of damage during years of drought. The bottom is dried out and cracked. It can only hold water for a short amount of time. The City of Reno is keeping it dry to fix the cracks by compacting the dirt or laying some sort of produce as soon as the weather allows.

"As soon as it's dry enough and we can get a track rig on the surface we can take some core samples," said Kerri Lanza, Engineering Manager for the City.

She says it is one of the Parks Department's highest priorities and hopes it will be full again well before summer.