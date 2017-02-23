Why are the Ponds at Idlewild Park Still Dry?

A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.More >>
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval Saturday signed several bills into law including measures that will provide voters with physical disabilities more accommodations at polling locations, codify into state law existing regulations allowing for eSports betting and wagering on other specific events, and allow the authorization of a funding stream for enhancements to Nevada state parks and museums.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval Saturday signed several bills into law including measures that will provide voters with physical disabilities more accommodations at polling locations, codify into state law existing regulations allowing for eSports betting and wagering on other specific events, and allow the authorization of a funding stream for enhancements to Nevada state parks and museums.More >>
Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. He was 85.More >>
Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. He was 85.More >>
As the community begins to think about lighting grills, launching kayaks in the river and playing with pets at the park, local officials have some important safety tips to share.More >>
As the community begins to think about lighting grills, launching kayaks in the river and playing with pets at the park, local officials have some important safety tips to share.More >>
One person was hospitalized after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash late Friday night.More >>
One person was hospitalized after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash late Friday night.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval signed 32 bills into law including speeding up the employee background check process, consumer protection on rental trucks, and additional criteria for water right holders for time extensions.More >>
On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval signed 32 bills into law including speeding up the employee background check process, consumer protection on rental trucks, and additional criteria for water right holders for time extensions.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>