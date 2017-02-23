Bighorns Fall at Santa Cruz

Bighorns Release

2/22/2017

The Reno Bighorns (12-23) fell 116-106 to the Santa Cruz Warriors (19-16) Wednesday night at the Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Gary Neal led the Bighorns with 21 points and four rebounds. Isaiah Cousins recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Reggie Hearn also logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kendall Marshall had a near triple-double scoring 16 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding nine assists.

Phil Pressey paced the Warriors with 21 points and 11 rebounds while James Southerland had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The teams kept the score close the opening frame, though the Warriors would hold the edge over the Bighorns through the entirety of the period.

Neal opened up the second quarter hitting a jumper before the Warriors pulled away to hold a double-digit lead. The Warriors held the advantage over the Bighorns the remainder of the frame having an 18-point cushion heading into the locker room. Cousins and Neal ended the first half with 12 points each.

Coming out of the break, the Warriors opened their lead to as many as 22 points, giving them their greatest advantage of the night. With 6:00 to play in the third quarter, Hearn sunk a triple to begin a 16-6 run to cut the deficit to eight heading into the final frame. Hearn went 3-5 from behind the arc in the quarter.

The Bighorns chipped away at the Warriors lead, coming within six points twice by the 4:01 mark. The Warriors would keep the Bighorns scoreless the remainder of the frame, resulting in a Warriors victory.

The Bighorns will host the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.