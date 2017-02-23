Nevada Tops Boise State, Share 1st in MWC

Nevada Release

2/22/2017

The Nevada Wolf Pack (22-6, 11-4 MW) retained its tie for first in the Mountain West with an 85-77 victory over the Boise State Broncos (17-9, 10-5 MW) Wednesday night, now knotted up with the Colorado State Rams atop the conference.

For the second time this season and first since the Iona home game on Nov. 20, three Wolf Pack players scored 20 points in senior Marcus Marshall (26) and sophomores Jordan Caroline and Cameron Oliver (21). Oliver added 11 rebounds to his point total for his ninth double-double of the season. Marshall also recorded eight assists. The Pack's 11 wins in Mountain West play this year has already surpassed last season's total of 10 with three games to go.

Nevada got off to as hot a start as it has, going up 7-0 early to force the Bronco timeout. Caroline would come out and tack on another two as three minutes would pass before a Boise State bucket. Boise State would go on a 9-0 run of its own to knot things up, but the Pack would retake the lead by a media timeout at 11:54, up 18-13. Boise State would come back with another tie at 28 as the clock hit five minutes, the third tie of the game. Things stayed tied as the Broncos took their first lead with 2:42 to go via jumper from Alex Hobbs, putting the visiting team up 34-33. Boise State would go into the half with the 39-33 lead despite 11 first half points from Caroline.

The Broncos held onto the lead until the 10 minute mark, when a jumper from Oilver tied it up at 58. The Broncos would answer tight back, though, with a layup from Paris Austin. Oliver, not to be outdone, launched from under the rim for the two-hand jam to even it up again. Boise State retook a small lead, and the back and forth continued. It would be the Wolf Pack who would build the first sizeable lead, going up 74-70 with 2:50 to go after three free throws from Marshall. In fact, Marshall made 15 straight free throws, going 15-of-16 from the line for a season high. Overall, the Wolf Pack went 27-of-30 from the charity stripe in the second half en route to an 85-77 victory.

The Pack will hit the road to take on the UNLV Rebels (10-18, 3-12 MW) Saturday at 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.