CHP Officer Dies in Sacramento Motorcycle Crash, Memorial Fund Established

Sparks Police say there is a crash at Greenbrae and Dogwood. Police say Greenbrae is closed between Dogwood Drive and O'Brien Way.More >>
Further plans were discussed on Thursday for a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
Memorial Day weekend marks the latest Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has ever stayed open during a season, passing the previous mark of May 8th in 2016.More >>
The Reno Aces (30-19) battled to earn the seven to six series victory over the Iowa Cubs (21-26) after coming back twice in the final game at Principal Park on Friday evening.More >>
California's High Speed Rail Authority has been cleared to proceed with a $2 billion plan to electrify Caltrain tracks between San Francisco and San Jose.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Greenbrae and Dogwood. Police say Greenbrae is closed between Dogwood Drive and O'Brien Way.More >>
On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval signed 32 bills into law including speeding up the employee background check process, consumer protection on rental trucks, and additional criteria for water right holders for time extensions.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
