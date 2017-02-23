CHP Officer Dies in Sacramento Motorcycle Crash, Memorial Fund Established

A California Highway Patrol officer died after crashing his motorcycle while chasing a suspect in Sacramento.

The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday near Stockton Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.

According to police, CHP Officer Lucas Chellew was in pursuit of a motorcycle when a silver car crossed into his path. Officer Chellew took evasive action but collided with the right side of the car causing him to crash. He was transported to UC Davis Medical Center where he later died.

Chellew was an 8-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol. He leaves behind a wife and children.

Police are still searching for the silver car and suspect motorcycle in this incident. Investigators say they are working on multiple leads.

The C.A.H.P Credit Union has established a memorial fund for Chellew where one hundred percent of all donations received will go directly to Officer Chellews’s family. The C.A.H.P Credit Union says they are covering all processing fees and administrative responsibilities.

Donations can be made on the C.A.H.P Credit Union website at www.cahpcu.org or directly mailed to:

Lucas Forrest Chellew Memorial Fund

CAHP Credit Union

2843 Manlove Road

P.O. Box 276507

Sacramento, CA 95827-650