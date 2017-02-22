Various Agencies Stay Busy With Slick Roadways

The Nevada Highway Patrol worked feverishly Wednesday morning as they responded to a variety of different crashes. From Dayton to Sparks, NHP says these major and minor incidents were happening all over.

Trooper Dan Gordon says the overwhelming contributing factor to these crashes were people going too fast and following too closely on icy roadways.

"They're not leaving enough distance where if something bad happens, if they have to slow down or if they have to stop suddenly, there's just not enough room between them and the car in front of them," says Gordon. “At any one point this morning we had anywhere between 20 and 30 crashes that we were working."

Crews at Nevada Towing Inc. were staying just as busy, taking several calls from NHP to come and help clear the roads.

Lead driver Nicholas Battles says the winter season is always the company’s busiest time of the year. He says although they run their business with a relatively small crew, truck drivers are constantly working to make sure the trucks are ready to go.

“The sooner that I can get a tow truck on scene, the faster that I can get the road opened up," says Battles. “I saw about 6 crashes just on my way into work here, so I picked one up there at the spaghetti bowl this morning."

Reno Public Works is working quickly and around the clock as well. Crews are putting in 12 hour shifts as they try to keep up with the snow as it falls and the roads as they ice over. Operations Manager Marnell Heinz says their efforts won't end on Wednesday, with more rain and snow anticipated, maintaining the trucks is the next big step to a successful snow and ice removal.

“Servicing them, getting them all prepared, changing the cutting edges on the plows and getting the trucks ready so that we'll be prepared if we do get more precipitation in the form of snow,” says Heinz.