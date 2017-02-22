Various Agencies Stay Busy With Slick Roadways

Sparks Police say there is a crash at Greenbrae and Dogwood. Police say Greenbrae is closed between Dogwood Drive and O'Brien Way.More >>
Further plans were discussed on Thursday for a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
Memorial Day weekend marks the latest Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has ever stayed open during a season, passing the previous mark of May 8th in 2016.More >>
The Reno Aces (30-19) battled to earn the seven to six series victory over the Iowa Cubs (21-26) after coming back twice in the final game at Principal Park on Friday evening.More >>
California's High Speed Rail Authority has been cleared to proceed with a $2 billion plan to electrify Caltrain tracks between San Francisco and San Jose.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says two women were not seriously hurt after their SUV plunged into the Carson River early Friday morning.More >>
One person is in the hospital after crashing their motorcycle in South Reno.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding 24-year-old Chastity Renee Valencia, who was last seen on May 4th.More >>
