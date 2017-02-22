Citizens Spar With Heller, Amodei at Chamber Luncheon

Local art shop Nevada Fine Arts is asking for help finding two suspects who they say stole more than $2,000 of merchandise from them.More >>
Crews are on scene of a motorcycle crash in Carson, near U.S. 50 and Fairview.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Sullivan and I Street. The crash happened at about 2:10 pm on Friday. Police say the northbound and southbound lanes on Sullivan will be closed between H Street and I Street Please avoid the area.More >>
One man is in the hospital after he was involved in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Sparks Friday afternoon.More >>
A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval Saturday signed several bills into law including measures that will provide voters with physical disabilities more accommodations at polling locations, codify into state law existing regulations allowing for eSports betting and wagering on other specific events, and allow the authorization of a funding stream for enhancements to Nevada state parks and museums.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
On Friday, Governor Brian Sandoval signed 32 bills into law including speeding up the employee background check process, consumer protection on rental trucks, and additional criteria for water right holders for time extensions.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
