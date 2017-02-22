Citizens Spar With Heller, Amodei at Chamber Luncheon

Senator Dean Heller and Congressman Mark Amodei were guest speakers at the Carson City Chamber of Commerce Luncheon, Wednesday. Heller started out, talking about the tax rate in the United States, saying it is too high.

"More than 1,200 companies have left this country because taxes are just too high," Heller, R-Nevada said.

The senator says he has a plan to improve the U.S. economy, starting with its tax policy.

"Everybody will get tax reform, and then on top of that, we'll go over to the Banking Committee and we'll change Dodd-Frank," Heller said.

With that, several in the crowd began to boo the senator. It didn't slow down either. Many shouted questions and statements, showing their displeasure with some of the ideas coming from the GOP. Perhaps, the biggest topic of the day was the Affordable Care Act.

Heller and Amodei both favor portions of the ACA, like health plans for people with pre-existing conditions and keeping kids on their parents' plan until they are 26 years old. They say there are many ideas to replace Obamacare.

"It will probably be another 30 to 60 days and we can get those ideas and try to coalesce behind them," Heller said.

"What's your idea? What's your idea?" a man in the crowd shouted.

"If you like your health care, you can keep it," Heller said.

Heller opposes the Cadillac Tax, a 40-percent excise tax on employers, based on the cost of health care. He says it would affect 1.3 million Nevadans.

"We're continuing to push prices and costs higher and higher and higher and higher, and that Cadillac Tax has to come to an end," Heller said.

Amodei said he thinks a new plan cannot cost anyone their insurance.

"I don't think you can say 'Forget it. We're just going to let them be uninsured' because as a practical matter, that's not a solution and somebody ends up paying in the end, anyhow," Amodei, R-Nevada said.

Jeers from the crowd continued for about an hour, until the two speakers ended what amounted to an impromptu town hall.

People shouted "You're a chicken!" and "Do your job!" to Heller, who tried to speak despite the interruptions. Another man stood and eventually left, because of the tension in the room.

"You guys are the rudest bunch of people, those yelling and interrupting," the man said to the group. "We're going to leave. I wish you could be a little more courteous. I think you would get more done."

The speakers continued, answering questions about immigration policy. Heller says he spent time with Border Patrol agents along the Texas-Mexico border, and says they want more personnel, technology, and infrastructure.

"They're the ones with the boots on the ground," Heller said. "These men and women, protecting you and I, and trying to make sure that drugs are not coming into this country, that human trafficking is not happening in this country, and they do a tremendous job."

Amodei says congress is to blame for a lack of progress on an immigration plan, since they are the ones who are responsible for the policy.

"Congress has advocated its job, which is part of the why Barack Obama filled that void with executive orders and Donald Trump is starting down that road," Amodei said. "Shame on you, congressional leadership on both sides of the aisle."

Demonstrators gathered outside of the chamber event, supporting their causes and protesting some of Trump's policies. They are also upset that Heller has not held town hall meetings.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Heller is not holding town halls and people are getting frustrated about not being heard," Daela Gibson, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. "We voted for a future with the Affordable Care Act, with Planned Parenthood funded, with a strong EPA, for clean air, for clean energy, and he is completely ignoring everything that the voters stood for."

Heller and Amodei agreed to hold a joint town hall meeting, possibly when Congress is in recess, in about six weeks.