Snow Removal Causing Headaches, Boosting Business

Further plans were discussed on Thursday for a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
Further plans were discussed on Thursday for a new high school at Wildcreek Golf Course.More >>
Memorial Day weekend marks the latest Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has ever stayed open during a season, passing the previous mark of May 8th in 2016.More >>
Memorial Day weekend marks the latest Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe has ever stayed open during a season, passing the previous mark of May 8th in 2016.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Greenbrae and Dogwood. Police say Greenbrae is closed between Dogwood Drive and O'Brien Way.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Greenbrae and Dogwood. Police say Greenbrae is closed between Dogwood Drive and O'Brien Way.More >>
The Reno Aces (30-19) battled to earn the seven to six series victory over the Iowa Cubs (21-26) after coming back twice in the final game at Principal Park on Friday evening.More >>
The Reno Aces (30-19) battled to earn the seven to six series victory over the Iowa Cubs (21-26) after coming back twice in the final game at Principal Park on Friday evening.More >>
California's High Speed Rail Authority has been cleared to proceed with a $2 billion plan to electrify Caltrain tracks between San Francisco and San Jose.More >>
California's High Speed Rail Authority has been cleared to proceed with a $2 billion plan to electrify Caltrain tracks between San Francisco and San Jose.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>