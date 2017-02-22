Sparks Police Seeks Burglary Suspect

Sparks Police Department searching for a suspect in a burglary at Target.

Officers say that on Saturday, January 28 they were dispatched to Target located at 1550 E. Lincoln Way for a commercial burglary report.

Sparks Police say that a Sparks resident reported that her credit card had been taken from her vehicle and used at Target earlier that day. Officers say the suspect completed two transactions, one at 11:11 am and another at 11:25 a.m. and that the total loss is being withheld at this time.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his twenties wearing gray sweatpants, black tennis shoes, a black zip-up sweatshirt, and a black baseball hat. They say he left the area in a bluish-green Dodge or Plymouth sedan and that the vehicle appeared to have damage to the front left fender, and several stickers on the rear window.

They are asking anyone with information relating to this case to call the Sparks Police Department Detective Division at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.