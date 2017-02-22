US Marshals Warn Public of Jury Duty Phone Scams

From U.S. Marshals Service:

Las Vegas, NV - The U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Nevada is warning the public of an ongoing jury-duty phone scam where the scammer poses as a U.S. Marshal, Deputy Marshal, or other law enforcement officer. The scammer calls the victim to advise that he or she has missed federal jury duty, but can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.

The scammer will provide information such as titles and badge numbers of a legitimate law enforcement officer or court official, names of federal judges, and courtroom addresses in an attempt to make the scam appear credible. Scammers are even spoofing their phone numbers to appear on caller ID as if they are from the court or a government agency. The U.S. Marshals have received several calls inquiring about this scam over the past few days, and are advising that the public needs to know that this is a scam. If a person receives a jury duty related call, they should not provide any personal identification or money to the caller. The U.S. Marshals and the Federal Courts do not call prospective jurors or ask for money or personal identification information.

Anyone that receives a federal “Jury Duty Scam” phone call should report it, with any available caller ID information, to their local United States Marshals Service office, or the local FBI office.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.