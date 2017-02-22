Inmate at Northern Nevada Correctional Center Dies - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Inmate at Northern Nevada Correctional Center Dies

Posted: Updated:
Edmond Krotz Edmond Krotz

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that an inmate who was housed at Northern Nevada Correctional Center has died.

NDOC says that on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at approximately 8:17 AM, Inmate Edmond Krotz, died at Carson Tahoe Specialty Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada. 

Krotz, a 75-year-old man, was committed from Clark County on July 25, 2006 and was serving 360 months to Life with the possibility of Parole for Sexual Assault of Victim under 16 and Lewdness with a Minor at Northern Nevada Correctional Center.  

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner had responded, next of kin has been notified and per NRS 209.3815, an autopsy is being scheduled. 

