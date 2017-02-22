Police Release Audio in Indiana Girls' Death Investigation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Release Audio in Indiana Girls' Death Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German

By RICK CALLAHAN
Associated Press
    
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) - Police say one of the two teenage girls killed last week in northern Indiana recorded the voice of a suspect in their deaths.
    
Indiana State Police played a clip of a man's voice saying "down the hill" during a Wednesday news conference.
    
Capt. David Bursten says the audio came from 14-year-old Liberty German's cellphone. Bursten says Liberty also captured an image of a man walking near the hiking trail outside Delphi about the time she and 13-year-old Abigail Williams disappeared Feb. 13.
    
Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged wooded area off the trail.
    
Bursten said investigators aren't certain the voice was that of the photographed man who investigators who have called their main suspect.
    
The police tip line for the case is: 844-459-5786.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

