US Marshals Arrest Fugitive from Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive from Sparks

Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia

The U.S. Marshals task force says that they have located and arrested a fugitive in Mexico who was wanted in Sparks.

From the U.S. Marshals Service:

RENO, NEVADA – The U.S. Marshals with the assistance of the Government of Mexico, were able to locate and arrest Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia last week in Zacapu, Michoacán, Mexico on a provisional warrant issued out of the District of Nevada.

Alfredo Lomeli-Garcia was wanted by the Sparks Police Department for burglary, attempted sexual assault, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit sexual assault and sexual assault. Lomeli-Garcia fled to Mexico in 2011 shortly after the Sparks Police Department identified him as their suspect. Lomeli-Garcia is being held by Mexican authorities and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

The Reno U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, is a partnership comprised of investigators from the United States Marshals Service, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Department of Public Safety, The Office of the Nevada Attorney General and the FBI. The Task Force combines the resources and expertise of local, state, and federal law enforcement in a coordinated effort to arrest dangerous fugitives and pursue sexual offenders wherever they are located.

District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Christopher Hoye stated, “This is a perfect example of local, state, federal, and international law enforcement officers working together to ensure that justice is served. Lomeli-Garcia tried to run, but with dedicated and hardworking police officers all over the world, he had nowhere to go.”

