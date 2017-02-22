US Marshals Arrest Fugitive from Sparks

The University of Nevada baseball team’s season came to an end on Friday afternoon with a 15-5 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship. Mark Nowaczewski (6-6) suffered the loss after allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits.More >>
The University of Nevada baseball team’s season came to an end on Friday afternoon with a 15-5 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship. Mark Nowaczewski (6-6) suffered the loss after allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits.More >>
A last minute amendment to the City of Reno's charter plan in the legislature could change the structure of Reno's City Council.More >>
A last minute amendment to the City of Reno's charter plan in the legislature could change the structure of Reno's City Council.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Sullivan and I Street. The crash happened at about 2:10 pm on Friday. Police say the northbound and southbound lanes on Sullivan will be closed between H Street and I Street Please avoid the area.More >>
Sparks Police say there is a crash at Sullivan and I Street. The crash happened at about 2:10 pm on Friday. Police say the northbound and southbound lanes on Sullivan will be closed between H Street and I Street Please avoid the area.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>
The Department of Parole and Probation needs your help finding a convicted drug dealer.More >>