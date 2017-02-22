Reno Police Seeks Suspect Who Vandalized Bank ATM

Reno Police Department is searching for a suspect who vandalized a Heritage Bank ATM in Reno on Friday morning.

RPD says that at about 8:48 am on Friday, February 10 a suspect vandalized an ATM at a Heritage Bank at 2330 South Virginia Street causing approximately $4,400.00 plus in damages.

Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone having information relating to this crime, the suspect vehicle, or the suspect should contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2115, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to number 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of this suspect.