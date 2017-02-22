Budapest Withdraws Bid to Host 2024 Summer Olympics

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says they have detained the second suspect after searching in the area of Disc Drive and Sparks Boulevard in Sparks.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
A federal judge has tossed out two life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo and ordered Virginia courts to hold new sentencing hearings.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says two women were not seriously hurt after their SUV plunged into the Carson River early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
Two teens are arrested after an armed robbery last year. The Washoe County District Attorney's office sentenced one to 15 years in prison for his role.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
