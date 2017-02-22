Wettest Year on Record Says National Weather Service

The National Weather Service, Reno says that this has been the wettest water-year year on record.

The water year begins in October, and so far Reno has received 12.74 inches of precipitation beating the previous record of 12.72 set in 1982-83. They report that the average yearly precipitation is 7.40 inches.

Precipitation has been recorded in our area since 1893, so the record stands for at least the past 124 years.