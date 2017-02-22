Official: Transgender Bathroom Guidance to be Revoked - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Official: Transgender Bathroom Guidance to be Revoked

Posted: Updated:

By MARIA DANILOVA and SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - A government official says the Trump administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.
    
The decision would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It required public schools to grant bathroom access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable. The White House says President Donald Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.
    
A government official with direct knowledge of the administration's plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record.
    
Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

