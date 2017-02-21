Shine Dance Center Brings Ballet to Adults

When was the last time you tried to perform the perfect tendu? For me, it was, oh… about 25 years ago. Thanks, however, to longtime dancer, Rachel Sanders, I’m back at the barre - along with other adults who either danced as children or who are new plies, pas de bourres and pirouettes. Shine Dance Center is offering a new take on traditional ballet. "There's really nothing for adults who've never danced before and want to try it or for adults who used to dance and want to get back into it," explains Rachel.

Ballet has always been Rachel's passion. "I started dancing when I was four years old. It's what I love to do and it gives me so much joy.” So, the University of Nevada graduate teamed up with her sister, Stephanie, to start the business. "She's the business mind." They rent out boutique gym Soul Space in downtown Reno twice a week to teach an hour-long class which incorporates cardio and core work - all with classical dance training in mind. "I break everything down so that someone who's never danced can figure it out."

"You're going to chasse with your left leg,” she demonstrates. The choreography tones muscles while also improving balance and flexibility. The floor work steps up your focus and heart rate. It is a full body workout in ballet flats and a safe space where your inner ballerina can shine. "It's really something I want to share with other people."

Shine Dance Center offers a more contemporary, upbeat ballet class for adults on Tuesdays and a more traditional class on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Soul Space is located at 100 W Liberty Street in Reno. The price for a drop-in class is $12, a four-class pass is $40, and an 8-class pass is $72. You can reach Rachel and Stephanie on Shine Dance Center’s Facebook page.