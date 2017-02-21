Shine Dance Center Brings Ballet to Adults

The Congressional Budget Office says an estimated 51 million people under age 65 would be uninsured in 2026 under the latest version of the House Republican health care bill.More >>
The Nevada Department of Agriculture is urging residents to vaccinate their horses against the West Nile Virus.More >>
Why a northern Nevada endocrinologist says a simple blood test could save you heartache if you are trying to have a baby in Health Watch.More >>
How does getting medical care without leaving work sound to you? Seeing a doctor will soon be very convenient for thousands of northern Nevadans.More >>
Kids love their juice, but new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics advise parents to pull back on fruit juices of all kinds for children of all ages. It's the first update to the group's guidelines on fruit juice for kids in 16 years.More >>
Officials say a Southern Nevada man has contracted this year's first case of West Nile virus in the state.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
We all know how important it is to see a dentist. However, getting in for a teeth cleaning can be a challenge for many kids living out in rural Nevada. So one woman is bringing oral health care to them. Meet the dental hygienist behind Future Smiles - Northern Nevada in Health Watch.More >>
Lawmakers are still debating a bill that would replace the Affordable Care Act, and while it's far from final, it could include cuts to Medicaid. Every year the Washoe County School District receives nearly $4 million in Medicaid reimbursements for eligible students.More >>
An epidemic of opioid-related deaths is sweeping across the U.S. Over 50,000 Americans die from drug overdose annually—more than die in car crashes, and more than all gun-related deaths.More >>
