SlowDownSparks Speed Enforcement Campaign Ends

The Speed Enforcement and Educational Campaign, which started February 21st, has ended and the Sparks Police have released the results:

Vehicles stopped: 148

Warnings: 132

Citations: 19

Using the hashtag #SlowDownSparks is being used during the week's education campaign which begins a week ahead of the Joining Forces event starting March 1st.

SPD says they will focus on areas of the city where crashes and collisions are more likely to occur based on their current data.

They are asking for feedback from the community about where you think these areas of focus should be. You can comment on their Facebook page, tweet at them with the hashtag #SlowDownSparks or leave a comment on their website.

The Sparks Police would also like to thank those citizens who provided feedback during the campaign, and encourage the public to continue to provide traffic related feedback

SPD wants to remind everyone to drive within the posted speed limits and be aware and respectful of other drivers. In areas without posted limits, mostly in residential areas, they say the limit is 25 MPH.