Record Number of Nevada Student Athletes Earn Honors

RENO, Nev. – A record 63 Nevada student-athletes from fall sports earned Academic All-Mountain West honors last season, with the accolades announced by the conference office on Tuesday.



The number was up by 13 from last year’s record of 50 student-athletes honored for the same achievement. In order to qualify for academic all-Conference honors, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic semester/quarter at the member institution, have a cumulative grade-point-average, at the member institution, of 3.0 or better, and competed in 50 percent of the team’s varsity contests.



The Nevada contingent was part of a league-record 614 student-athletes within the conference who were named to the team for the fall season, which consists of football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross country.



The Wolf Pack football team saw its highest number of honorees in history with 28 players earning academic honors in the fall. They are: Dameon Baber, Alex Bertrando, Riley Brand, James Butler, Patrick Choudja, Austin Corbett, John Durney, Jason Elenberger, Salesa Faraimo, Ty Gangi, L.J. Jackson, Jaxson Kincaide, Sean Krepsz, Jake Lacaden, Akeel Lynch, Jeremy Macauley, Jarius McDade, Tucker Melcher, Kalei Meyer, Ahki Muhammad, Spencer Pettit, Malik Reed, Brayden Sanchez, Gabriel Sewell, Tyler Stewart, Cameron Turner, Trae Wells and Brent Zuzo.



The women’s soccer team was represented by Aless Abbuhl, Morgan Beye, Brianna Bosson, Miranda Bradley, Daisy Cabrera, Gaby Caporicci, Katherine Davison, Alyssa Deronde, Bonnie Ford, Kara Kopolow, Stephanie Martini, Katie Prosser, Kelsey Quintos, Mackenzie Robinson and Hannah Wuensche.



The Wolf Pack volleyball team placed the following on the team: Lyndsey Anderson, Nicole Burdo, Camille Davey, Peighton De Von, Madison Foley, Ayla Fresenius, Kathryn Groenweghe, Madison Morell and Madison Thorpe.



The cross country was represented by: Lindsey Adams, Adria Barich, Hiley Dobbs, McKenna Evans, Cora Gallop, Lauryn Massic, Stefanie Ortega, Sidney Root, Katarina Stashyn, Delaney White and Meagan Wood.



