Roundtable Set To Discuss Education Savings Accounts Thursday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Roundtable Set To Discuss Education Savings Accounts Thursday

Posted: Updated:

State Treasurer Dan Schwartz is inviting law makers and Nevada families to discuss the Nevada Education Savings Account (ESA) program. 

In a press release, Treasurer Dan Schwartz says that the forum will invite candid discussion about issues with the state program and all participants to "propose new ideas and suggest funding mechanisms to answer current objections as well as take the program to the next level."

KTVN's Zac Mooney reported last month about the funding fight over ESA's anticipated this month. You can read more on that here

To see the ESA parent handbook, click here

The roundtable event is Thursday, February 23rd at 7:00 a.m. at the Treasurer's Office, 101 North Carson St, Suite 4, Carson City NV 89701

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.