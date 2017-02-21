Roundtable Set To Discuss Education Savings Accounts Thursday

State Treasurer Dan Schwartz is inviting law makers and Nevada families to discuss the Nevada Education Savings Account (ESA) program.

In a press release, Treasurer Dan Schwartz says that the forum will invite candid discussion about issues with the state program and all participants to "propose new ideas and suggest funding mechanisms to answer current objections as well as take the program to the next level."

KTVN's Zac Mooney reported last month about the funding fight over ESA's anticipated this month. You can read more on that here.

To see the ESA parent handbook, click here

The roundtable event is Thursday, February 23rd at 7:00 a.m. at the Treasurer's Office, 101 North Carson St, Suite 4, Carson City NV 89701