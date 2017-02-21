Visitor Arrested At Ely State Prison

A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into Ely State Prison while visiting with an inmate.

Around 9:00 a.m. on February 16th, the Nevada Department of Corrections says that 28 year old Yasmin Santoya-Mora arrived at the prison with three minor children and, later discovered, 14.5 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of heroin.

Santoya-Mora was taken into custody and booked into the White Pine County Sheriff's Public Safety Building under suspicion of two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell, two counts of Furnishing a Controlled Substance to a State Prisoner, and two counts of Transporting a Controlled Substance.

The children were placed with family.

This was a multi-jurisdictional effort. A search warrant was served at Santoya-Mora's residence in Las Vegas and another 11 grams of meth and 6 grams of heroin were seized.