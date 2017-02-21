5 Parolees Still Sought by Parole & Probation From 2016

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Parole and Probation Division have a most wanted list for parolees who have absconded from parole. Each month they feature one person. In 2016, seven people of those people were captured but five still remain outstanding.

Click below for the original stories and if you see any of these men you are urged to contact the Division of Parole and Probation, Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 775-684-2644.

Still at Large

1. Earl Niswonger: Featured June 2016

2. Faleniko Pulalasi: Featured August 2016

3. Deandre Walker: Featured October 2016

4. Nicholas Dykes: Featured November 2016

5.Kevin Lankford: Featured December 2016

Featured & Captured

1. Steven Velasco: Featured January 2016, Captured April 2016

2. Michael Jackson: Featured February 2016, Captured October 2016

3. Jesus Navarro: Featured March 2016, Captured March 2016

4. David Tuavo: Featured April 2016, Captured December 2016

5. Cody Larsen: Featured May 2016, Captured October 2016

6. Ronald Bonds: Featured July 2016, Captured January 2017

7. Nikolaus Childs: Featured September 2016, Captured January 2017