Mother Nature Shows Versatility In Northern Nevada

Reno Police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempting to rob a casino patron.More >>
Reno Police are searching for a suspect wanted for attempting to rob a casino patron.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
As more drones take to the skies in Nevada, officials now have to figure out how to keep them from crashing into each other.More >>
As more drones take to the skies in Nevada, officials now have to figure out how to keep them from crashing into each other.More >>
The Reno Aces (29-19) locked in a game three victory over the Iowa Cubs (21-25) Thursday evening at Principal Park with a final score of five to two.More >>
The Reno Aces (29-19) locked in a game three victory over the Iowa Cubs (21-25) Thursday evening at Principal Park with a final score of five to two.More >>
Reno Police say there is a vehicle versus bicycle crash near Kietzke and Stewart.More >>
Reno Police say there is a vehicle versus bicycle crash near Kietzke and Stewart.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>