Mother Nature Shows Versatility In Northern Nevada

The Truckee Meadows has had a lot of different weather this week. Wind turned into rain, and rain turned into snow. Each came with their own issues. Heavy rain has brought up flows in area creeks, ditches and rivers, causing flooding. North Sierra Street was under about five feet of water when the Evans Creek overflowed, near Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Unfortunately, Yasan Wu found himself trapped in his car, when he drove into the flood water around 1:45 Tuesday morning.

"I could not see the water. I could see nothing," Wu said. "I could not open the window, could not open the door."

Wu's SUV stalled, so he could not open the windows. The water was less than a foot from the roof of the car, preventing him from opening the door. He dialed 911, and a Reno Police Officer was able to open the door and get him to safety. Officer Tim Broadway says the incident would not have happened if Wu had obeyed road closure signs.

"He was very lucky and we want the community to know when we put up the road closure signs, it's just like any construction zone, school zone, stop sign or traffic control light," Broadway said. "They're there for a reason. They're there for people's safety and it's against the law to disobey those signs."

Wu saw the sign, but thought the closure was only on one side of the street.

Other areas of the Truckee Meadows were also impacted by the heavy rain. Wells Avenue had water covering the right, southbound lane near Ninth Street during the morning commute. Some Sparks neighborhoods also had some minor flooding that crossed entire streets. Broadway says drivers should avoid standing water, even if it looks shallow.

"It's a very dangerous situation where you're not only putting yourself at risk but the lives of the first responders that have to come rescue you," Broadway said.

Many of the area's creeks are flowing swiftly, including the North Truckee Ditch, which runs parallel to Sparks Boulevard. Water levels reached the tops of concrete culverts, covered trees, and covered the mixed-use path in multiple areas.

While much of the valley was plagued by rain, others saw plenty of snow. Northwest Reno residents woke up to more than three inches of snow in some neighborhoods. Shoveling driveways and sidewalks was a tougher task than usual because the snow was so thick and wet.

"It's the Sierra cement, for sure," Molly O'Brien said. "This is probably the wettest I've ever done. So, it's been difficult."

The snow, rain and floods have kept residents on alert for most of 2017.

"This weather is crazy," O'Brien said. "This winter has just been insane so far, this year. Seems like I'm constantly shoveling the driveway."

Despite the crazy weather, O'Brien says she doesn't mind the snow, for now.

"More snow, more skiing. I'm down with that but spring will be a welcome change as well," O'Brien said.

Officers expect temperatures to drop, Tuesday night, so they are asking residents to be careful because much of the rain and snow could turn into ice.

"It's going to be an issue, today, and we just need the community to slow down, give a little bit of extra time when you're out there, commuting to and from work," Broadway said.