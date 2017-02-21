Panda Cub Bao Bao Leaves for China - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Panda Cub Bao Bao Leaves for China

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy CNN Courtesy CNN
Courtesy CNN Courtesy CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Zoo in Washington has said its final goodbye to its panda cub Bao Bao.
    
The zoo packed up the American-born panda Tuesday for a one-way flight to Chengdu, China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program.
    
Bao Bao left the zoo Tuesday morning in a special crate and began her 16-hour flight to China on Tuesday afternoon from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
    
The cub won't have to worry about finding overhead bin space or dealing with a talkative seatmate on the 16-hour, nonstop flight. She'll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian.
    
In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao's favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

