Travel Up 5.8% on Nevada's Roads in 2016 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Travel Up 5.8% on Nevada's Roads in 2016

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Department of Transportation released a report on traffic volume trends across the country. 

Here in Nevada, our roads saw 336 million miles traveled in 2016, a 5.8% increase from 2015. 

California saw a 4.1% growth, with over 4 billion miles traveled in 2016. 

Nationally travel on all roads and streets grew by .5% or 1.3 billion miles from December of 2016 to December of 2015. 

You can see the full report here

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.