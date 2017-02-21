Travel Up 5.8% on Nevada's Roads in 2016

Cooperation between civilians and the FBI is needed to help with issues like terrorism attacks and curbing opioid abuse. We spoke to Aaron C. Rouse, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Las Vegas about these issues.More >>
Cooperation between civilians and the FBI is needed to help with issues like terrorism attacks and curbing opioid abuse. We spoke to Aaron C. Rouse, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Las Vegas about these issues.More >>
Washoe County is offering free medications and assistance with a Quitline to help Nevadans to quit smoking and to stop using tobacco products.More >>
Washoe County is offering free medications and assistance with a Quitline to help Nevadans to quit smoking and to stop using tobacco products.More >>
Update: Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the fire on Keystone has been knocked down.More >>
Update: Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the fire on Keystone has been knocked down.More >>
Update: Great Basin Water Co. says that the precautionary boil water advisory for the Spanish Springs area has been lifted effective immediately.More >>
Update: Great Basin Water Co. says that the precautionary boil water advisory for the Spanish Springs area has been lifted effective immediately.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Barbra Bennett Park in downtown Reno.More >>
One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Barbara Bennett Park in downtown Reno.More >>