Travel Up 5.8% on Nevada's Roads in 2016

The U.S. Department of Transportation released a report on traffic volume trends across the country.

Here in Nevada, our roads saw 336 million miles traveled in 2016, a 5.8% increase from 2015.

California saw a 4.1% growth, with over 4 billion miles traveled in 2016.

Nationally travel on all roads and streets grew by .5% or 1.3 billion miles from December of 2016 to December of 2015.

You can see the full report here.