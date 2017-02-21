Parole & Probation Seeks Man Convicted of Felony Battery

The Division of Parole and Probation is asking for help finding a man convicted of battery causing substantial bodily harm.

Law enforcement says that 49-year-old Timothy Alan Fonseca was arrested in March of 2015 after holding a woman against her will and injuring her. They say he held the woman in an apartment building that was under renovation, punched her in the face repeatedly,and continued to batter her throughout the night until she was able to escape in the morning.

Officials say that Fonseca has 7 felonies in his history including Battery, Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle, DUI Resulting in Death, Prisoner Escape, Obstructing and Resisting, and Controlled Substance Possession. This background classifies him as a high risk and the public is cautioned against making personal contact.

Fonseca absconded from supervision in Las Vegas in February, one month following his release on parole. Authorities believe he may be in the Reno area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Division of Parole and Probation, Fugitive Apprehension Unite at 775-684-2644.