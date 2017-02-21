Flood Reduction Strategy for Central Lyon County

Lyon County officials have released a Flood Reduction Strategy that could reduce flash flooding and river flooding in central Lyon County. This plan will be presented to the Board of Commissioners in the next few months.

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page released the following:

Creation of a flood control district from the Carson City line to the Churchill County line through central Lyon County. Page says the district will have a set tax rate that will be used specifically for construction, repair and maintenance of drains as well as flood reduction programs.

An ordinance to address road side drainage installation, maintenance and removal of said drains and culverts.

An ordinance that requires sellers of property to notify prospective buyers that the location is prone to flash flooding.

Review and revise existing lane use ordinances to ensure they follow requirements of the County and flood control district.

"The County Manager explained that these are not popular issues but the County needs to cease kicking the can down the road and start addressing the issue. If the County continues doing what we have been doing then the County will continue repairing the same flood damaged infrastructure."