Snowy Morning and Slick Roads Tuesday Night

The Nevada Women's Fund honored more than 70 women on Thursday for their personal and professional achievements and contributions to the community.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
La Paloma Funeral Services says the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has fined the facility $80,000 for improperly storing bodies.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Barbra Bennett Park in downtown Reno.More >>
