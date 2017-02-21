Snowy Morning and Slick Roads Tuesday Night

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows and goes through noon due to slick roadways. This is a storm that will produce slick roads in some areas and just wet roads in others. For instance your drive along Robb Drive will be snow covered and your drive closer to the airport may just be wet. The band is moving south and will be less intense by noon, with a few scattered snow showers lingering through this evening. Temperatures are ranging from near freezing in our north valleys to the mid to upper 30’s closer to the Reno-Tahoe Airport. On radar, pink is a mix of rain and snow, blue is snow, and green is rain.

Area snow totals will range from 1-3 inches, with closer to three in our north valleys and hills, to closer to an inch at the airport. As of 8:30am, the band has already moved south of Stead and the back edge of it is reaching Sun Valley, so not too much longer to go for our north valleys.

Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra goes through this afternoon, with heavy snow falling there. Chain controls are up for just about all of our higher elevations, and I imagine passes will be a mess throughout today. Black ice will be an issue tonight in the valley, with puddles and slushy snow refreezing. Click on the weather tab or traffic tab for more information.



Flooding concern remains through late morning, with 1-2 inches of rain already fallen in the valley. Mainly watching our creeks and streams in the Reno area, but the Feather River is forecasted to reach almost major flood stage by late tonight and then start to go down tomorrow.

