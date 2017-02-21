School Closures and Delays for Tuesday February 21st

The site for a new Washoe County middle school was announced on Wednesday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
La Paloma Funeral Services says the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has fined the facility for improperly storing bodies.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Barbra Bennett Park in downtown Reno.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Chick-fil-A opened in South Reno Thursday morning. Over 100 people camped overnight to be there for the 6 a.m. opening.More >>
