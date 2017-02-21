Motorists Rescued From Vehicles Submerged in Water

Lyon County Deputies say a former employee was arrested Thursday after a semi-truck crashed through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says a semi-truck rollover has shut down a portion of US-395 before I-580/US-395 Oddie Blvd exit. Two other cars were involved. No one was seriously hurt.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
Students with special needs are thriving at Anderson Elementary in Reno. We'll introduce you to their teacher in this week’s Someone 2 Know.More >>
Nevada's Republican governor says he is considering raising minimum wages for the first time in seven years amid ongoing negotiations with Democratic legislative leaders.More >>
Lyon County Deputies say a former employee was arrested Thursday after a semi-truck crashed through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
One man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Barbra Bennett Park in downtown Reno.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Chick-fil-A opened in South Reno Thursday morning. Over 100 people camped overnight to be there for the 6 a.m. opening.More >>
