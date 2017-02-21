Motorists Rescued From Vehicles Submerged in Water - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Motorists Rescued From Vehicles Submerged in Water

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police responded to two reports of occupied vehicles submerged in water early Tuesday morning.

On February 21st around 1:48 a.m officers responded to the area of N Sierra St and Putnam Dr. When they arrived they found an SUV submerged in water, just below its roof line. Officers confirmed that there was an occupant still inside the vehicle, they entered the water and pulled the occupant to safety. 

About 20 minutes later around 2:10 a.m officers received another call of a motorist who was stuck in water at North Virginia St. and 15th St. That motorist was also pulled to safety.

N Sierra St, between 15th St and 16th St. and N Virginia St, between 15th St and 16th St. are now closed due to standing water in roadway.

The Reno Police Department is asking motorist to obey road closure signs and roadblocks.  Additionally, do not attempt to drive through standing water in the roadway, as it is often difficult to determine the depth of the water.  If standing water is observed on the roadway, motorists are encouraged to call the non-emergency number: (775) 334-COPS, after safely pulling to the side of the road.

Sandbags are available at the following locations:

  • Old Moana Swimming Pool at 240 W. Moana Ln.- Open 24 hours
  • Idlewild Park, Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at 2055 Idlewild Dr.- Open 24 hours
  • Public works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row- Open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m-4 p.m 
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.