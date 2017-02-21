Motorists Rescued From Vehicles Submerged in Water

Reno Police responded to two reports of occupied vehicles submerged in water early Tuesday morning.

On February 21st around 1:48 a.m officers responded to the area of N Sierra St and Putnam Dr. When they arrived they found an SUV submerged in water, just below its roof line. Officers confirmed that there was an occupant still inside the vehicle, they entered the water and pulled the occupant to safety.

About 20 minutes later around 2:10 a.m officers received another call of a motorist who was stuck in water at North Virginia St. and 15th St. That motorist was also pulled to safety.

N Sierra St, between 15th St and 16th St. and N Virginia St, between 15th St and 16th St. are now closed due to standing water in roadway.

The Reno Police Department is asking motorist to obey road closure signs and roadblocks. Additionally, do not attempt to drive through standing water in the roadway, as it is often difficult to determine the depth of the water. If standing water is observed on the roadway, motorists are encouraged to call the non-emergency number: (775) 334-COPS, after safely pulling to the side of the road.

Sandbags are available at the following locations: