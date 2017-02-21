More Than 400 Without Power in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More Than 400 Without Power in Washoe County

Posted: Updated:

NV Energy is reporting nearly 500 customers without power in Northern Nevada Monday morning. 

A majority of the outages are affecting the 89511 zip code in Washoe County. Officials say the outages are caused by an equipment problem and all power is expected to be restored by 8:00 a.m. 

To check out outages in your area, click here.

