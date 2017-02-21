More Than 400 Without Power in Washoe County

Nevada lawmakers are focused on assisting working mothers and reproductive health.More >>
Memorial Day is about honoring our current and fallen heroes and there are lots of ways to do that this weekend. There is so much going on around town this weekend! Here's some 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says one teen remains on the loose in a robbery case, while another teen has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.More >>
The future of one of Nevada's Public Charter Schools is in jeopardy. Nevada Connections Academy, an online charter school that serves as an alternative for kindergarten through 12th grade students who struggle in traditional, public schools.More >>
A two-vehicle crash has partially closed lanes on Virginia Street, just south of the Peppermill.More >>
Authorities say a former trucking employee was arrested Thursday after he crashed a semi-truck through the front doors of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel near Carson City.More >>
President Trump's budget proposal calls for saving $10 million next year by selling wild horses captured throughout the West without a guarantee from buyers that the animals won't be resold for slaughter.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval signed 12 bills into law on Thursday including a statewide broadband modernization effort, an act requiring bodycams on most law enforcement officers, and a bill to make it easier to transition to State service from internship and student programs.More >>
