Pack Baseball Ends Texas Road Trip with Loss to Baylor

The University of Nevada Baseball team (1-3) lost at Baylor (4-0) on Monday night, 6-0. The Wolf Pack hosts Virginia Tech (3-0) at Peccole Park in a four-game series that starts Friday at 2 p.m.

The Nevada offense was never able to find a rhythm, and early defensive miscues haunted the Wolf Pack through all nine innings. The game started with freshman Jaylon McLaughlin getting hit by a pitch, but was caught trying to steal third just before Jordan Pearce singled. A blooper by Cole Krzmarzick was almost enough to bring Pearce home, but he was thrown out at home plate and the Wolf Pack ended the first inning unable to plate a run.

Baylor was able to get two runners in scoring position with one out against junior left-handed pitcher Cooper Powell in the bottom of the first. Two Wolf Pack errors led to three unearned runs scoring and a 3-0 Bear lead after one inning.

Cooper Powell was dominant for much of the game, retiring seven batters in a row until the sixth inning when an off-the-wall triple resulted in Powell giving up his first earned run of the night and forced Nevada to utilize its bullpen. Cole Henderson came in with a runner on third, and allowed an RBI double by Tucker Cascadden allowing the runner to score.

The Wolf Pack was able to get men on base, but were never able to capitalize. Nevada put two men on in five different innings but were never able to score.

Nevada went down in order in the top of the ninth, and Baylor ended up with a 6-0 victory over the Wolf Pack. Nevada’s first home series of the year will begin on Friday at 2 p.m. against Virginia Tech, the first ACC school to ever play at Peccole Park.

Nevada Press Release