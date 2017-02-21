20 Foot Avalanche Shuts Down Mount Rose Highway

Crews are on scene of an avalanche that has shut down the Mount Rose Highway.

The highway is closed from Douglas Fir to Fairview in both directions.

Nevada Highway Patrol reports the avalanche has nearly 20 feet of snow covering the road.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office, North Lake Tahoe Fire and Nevada Department are all on scene working to clear the area.

There is no word yet on when the highway might reopen.