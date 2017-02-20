TMWA Holds Public Meetings On Proposed Rate Adjustment - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

TMWA Holds Public Meetings On Proposed Rate Adjustment

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority is holding a few public meetings to collect customer feedback regarding a proposed rate adjustment.

The rate adjustment would be the first in over three years and is intended to help the utility meet revenue requirements. The average customer’s water bill is expected to increase by $1.42 per month starting May 2017 with an additional increase of $1.47 in May 2018.

TMWA monitors the effectiveness of their rate structures, and, as necessary, makes adjustments that reflect the costs associated with treating, delivering, and maintaining  high-quality water.

TMWA customers are encouraged to attend the meetings for more information and to provide feedback, which will be presented to the TMWA Board of Directors.

Customers who cannot attend a meeting, but would like to comment, can do so by sending an e-mail to tmwaboard@tmwa.com. For the most current information about the proposed rate adjustment, visit www.tmwa.com/rates2017, or call 834-8080.

Board of Directors Meetings:

  • Wednesday, March 15 –  (first public hearing) 10:00 a.m. – 745 Fourth St., Sparks – Details
  • Wednesday, April 19 –  (final public hearing) 10:00 a.m. – 745 Fourth St., Sparks – Details

