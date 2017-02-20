One Man Arrested After Altercation With Reno Police

One man was taken into custody after he got into an altercation with police officers Monday afternoon.

Reno Police Officers responded to a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as 27 year-old Leonard Hernandez, he walked away and became uncooperative.

Once officers did make contact with Hernandez, he resisted and began physically fighting with the officers.

Both Hernandez and one officer suffered minor injuries.

Hernandez was booked into Washoe County Jail with $5,000 bail.