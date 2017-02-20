One Man Arrested After Altercation With Reno Police - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Man Arrested After Altercation With Reno Police

Posted: Updated:

One man was taken into custody after he got into an altercation with police officers Monday afternoon.

Reno Police Officers responded to a traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m.

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as 27 year-old Leonard Hernandez, he walked away and became uncooperative.

Once officers did make contact with Hernandez, he resisted and began physically fighting with the officers.

Both Hernandez and one officer suffered minor injuries.

Hernandez was booked into Washoe County Jail with $5,000 bail. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.