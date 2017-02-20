'Not My President' Protests in Major US Cities - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Not My President' Protests in Major US Cities

Posted: Updated:
Protest in Los Angeles Monday Protest in Los Angeles Monday

Thousands of demonstrators across the U.S. have turned out to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents' Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day.
    
The numbers weren't close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump's inauguration a month earlier, but the message on Monday was similar.
    
Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan.
    
In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting "Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."
    
More than 100 demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting "Dump Trump" and "Love, not hate: That's what makes America great."
    
Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: "ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President's Day March."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.