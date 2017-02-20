Creeks and Ditches Present Flood Risk

Rainfall is swamping northern Nevada, once again, and while some of the area's rivers do not appear to be huge flood threats, creeks and ditches could cause some issues. The Steamboat Creek flows from Washoe Valley to the Truckee River, collecting lots of run-off along the way. Knowing the creek is capable of flooding low-lying homes in Hidden Valley, has some residents watching the flows and amount of precipitation closely.

"The hardest part is at night because you can't see anything and you feel cornered," Micheal Wilson, Hidden Valley Resident said. "At least if you can see it, you know what's going on."

Other ditches have already caused flood damage since the new year began. Thomas Creek overflowed in early January, threatening homes and flooding large amounts of pastures, even shutting down Holcomb Ranch Lane for awhile. Last week, the Galena Creek overflowed its banks, cutting a new path down a country road on private land. Once it made its way to Highway 395 Alternate, it eroded the dirt and some of the pavement along the side of the road. The creek was flowing swiftly, Monday afternoon, on its normal path underneath the highway, into the Steamboat Creek.

Along with the creeks, irrigation and drainage ditches can cause flooding. While the Steamboat Creek runs behind Wilson's house, a drainage ditch runs past his front yard, into the creek, meaning he has to watch water on both sides of his property.

"When I had flooding in my driveway, I don't think it was from the ditch," Wilson said. "I really don't know, but that's the main thing that I watch."

Washoe County crews spent the day cleaning ditches, including ones along East Lake Blvd. in Washoe Valley. As flows pick up, the water collects dirt and other debris, like weeds and trash. Those can plug the culverts, which has washed out dozens of driveways in the past six weeks. Crews used backhoes to remove dirt from ditches, and large trucks to vacuum and wash out culverts. Maintenance has been ongoing, as threats persist.

"The volume of water flow, a lot of erosion, a lot of sediment that gets in the ditches," Paul Carmichael, Conservation Crew Supervisor for Nevada Division of Forestry said.

NDF continues to fill sandbags for residents in Washoe Valley, and loads vehicles with as many bags as the resident needs.

"They're just doing a lot of prep work, getting some sandbags ready and we're just waiting to get the order if we need to get some sandbags in position to help out with any flooding," Carmichael said.

Wilson, along with many of his neighbors, has had his sandbags in front of his house for more than a month. He says he does not intend to remove them anytime soon.

"I don't move them at all," Wilson said. "Like my neighbor said, at the very earliest, not till April. So, they're sitting there till all this settles down."