Aerotek to Host Job Fair for Panasonic Tuesday

The recruiting and staffing company Aerotek is looking to fill hundreds of open positions with Panasonic and are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, February 21st at the Grove. 

Open positions include: 

  • Production and Machine Operators
  • Administrative and Customer Service
  • Manufacturing Professionals – Engineering and CNC Machinist 
  • Distribution and Warehouse 

The positions are for a contracted position and are eligible to be considered for full-time employment based on performance and attendance. 

If you are interested, the open house goes from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday February 21st at the Grove, 95 Foothill Rd, Reno, Nevada. 

