Aerotek to Host Job Fair for Panasonic Tuesday

The recruiting and staffing company Aerotek is looking to fill hundreds of open positions with Panasonic and are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, February 21st at the Grove.

Open positions include:

Production and Machine Operators

Administrative and Customer Service

Manufacturing Professionals – Engineering and CNC Machinist

Distribution and Warehouse

The positions are for a contracted position and are eligible to be considered for full-time employment based on performance and attendance.

If you are interested, the open house goes from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday February 21st at the Grove, 95 Foothill Rd, Reno, Nevada.