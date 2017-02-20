App Launching To Help UNR Students & Visitors Find Parking

A new app to help students and visitors of the University of Nevada, Reno find parking more easily is set to debut February 27th.

KTVN first interviewed creator and University of Nevada Reno alumnus Ryan Klekas in March of 2016 after he won $5,000 from the Sontag Entrepreneurship Competition in Reno to get this idea off the ground.

Klekas told KTVN that he recognized the difficulty of finding parking near campus and wanted to help solve that problem.

The free iPhone app, Instally, creates a marketplace for parking. Users can open the app and reserve parking spaces from owners of private spaces around campus. For people with parking space available, all they have to do is post the available days and times for their spaces.

If you're interested in downloading the app, simply search for Instally in the apple store beginning Monday, February 27th or read more about it here.