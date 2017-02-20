Water Main Replacement to Impact North Virginia Street North of Stead Blvd

A water main replacement project will begin on February 27th impacting travelers.

The Truckee Meadows Water Authority construction will be taking place on North Virginia Street between the intersection with Lemmon Drive and one-half mile past the intersection with Stead Blvd.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and commuters are recommended to take alternate routes to avoid potentially lengthy delays.

This project, the Stead Main Replacement Phase 2, includes the installation of 11,800 feet of 20-inch ductile iron water main, replacing an old water main installed in 1959. This project is set to bring more reliability and flexibility for delivering water from the Chalk Bluff Water Treatment Facility to the Stead area.

