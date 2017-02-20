Electric Car Company Manufacturing Project Underway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Electric Car Company Manufacturing Project Underway

Posted: Updated:
Faraday Future Facility Rendering Faraday Future Facility Rendering
Faraday Future construction site in North Las Vegas Faraday Future construction site in North Las Vegas

Electric car company Faraday Future is making progress on their manufacturing project in North Las Vegas. 

The company announced earlier this month that Stage 1 which included mass grading was completed last September. Now phase 2 begins, starting with the competitive bidding process to start construction.

The company also says that that construction will now include an additional facility, built onsite, to build their first vehicle, the FF91, for international distribution. 

