California Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to a Traffic Accident

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a parolee who allegedly shot and killed a Whittier policeman had slain another man and stolen his car only hours earlier.



Veteran Officer Keith Boyer was shot and his partner, Patrick Hazel, was wounded around 8 a.m. Monday in the Los Angeles suburb.



Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper wept as he recalled his friend, a 25-year veteran.



The suspect also was wounded in the resulting shootout. His name hasn't been released.



He and Hazel are expected to live.



The officers had answered a report of a traffic accident.



Investigators say a 26-year-old gang member who had been released from jail only a week or 10 days ago had killed a man earlier Monday in East Los Angeles and stolen a car, which struck another car in Whittier.



Authorities say the man pulled a gun as they prepared to search him.

