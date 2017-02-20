California Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to a Tra - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

California Police Officer Fatally Shot While Responding to a Traffic Accident

Posted: Updated:

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a parolee who allegedly shot and killed a Whittier policeman had slain another man and stolen his car only hours earlier.
    
Veteran Officer Keith Boyer was shot and his partner, Patrick Hazel, was wounded around 8 a.m. Monday in the Los Angeles suburb.
    
Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper wept as he recalled his friend, a 25-year veteran.
    
The suspect also was wounded in the resulting shootout. His name hasn't been released.
    
He and Hazel are expected to live.
    
The officers had answered a report of a traffic accident.
    
Investigators say a 26-year-old gang member who had been released from jail only a week or 10 days ago had killed a man earlier Monday in East Los Angeles and stolen a car, which struck another car in Whittier.
    
Authorities say the man pulled a gun as they prepared to search him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.