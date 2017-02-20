No Cleanup Planned of Homeless Camps Near I-80

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Department says there was a brush fire near the Conestoga Mobile Home park in Wadsworth.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire Department says there was a brush fire near the Conestoga Mobile Home park in Wadsworth.More >>
Similar to the air quality chart, we now have several different categories when it comes to heat. There are five different levels going from zero in green which means no risk to 4 in magenta being a very high risk and impacting lots of people.More >>
Similar to the air quality chart, we now have several different categories when it comes to heat. There are five different levels going from zero in green which means no risk to 4 in magenta being a very high risk and impacting lots of people.More >>
Governor Sandoval has signed a Senate bill into law now requiring all Nevada high schools to provide dual-credit opportunities to students.More >>
Governor Sandoval has signed a Senate bill into law now requiring all Nevada high schools to provide dual-credit opportunities to students.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
A precautionary boil order is in effect for Spanish Spring residents who are customers of the Great Basin Water Co.More >>
A precautionary boil order is in effect for Spanish Spring residents who are customers of the Great Basin Water Co.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Police say one driver died in a crash on Double R Boulevard on Sandhill Road Wednesday afternoon in south Reno.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a crash on I-580 near the Moana exit. NHP says the crash happened at about 4 pm.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old Sparks man in a child sexual assault case.More >>
Sparks Police say they have arrested a 25-year-old Sparks man in a child sexual assault case.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>
Sierra Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Center says they see one-to-three coyote attacks a week this time of year.More >>