Traffic Congestion Through Truckee

From the Truckee Police Department:

Holiday traffic on westbound I-80 is gridlocked through Truckee. Side streets are not a better alternative. If you are trying to get over the summit to Sacramento or Bay Area, please do not try to use your GPS to find side streets, they are clogged or closed. Old Hwy 40 (Donner Pass Rd) from Donner Lake to Sugar Bowl is closed with no estimated time for reopening and is not a way over the summit.



Donner Pass Rd from SR-89 (South) to the Donnergate area is gridlocked with westbound traffic. There is not alternative route. Please be patient and drive safely.



Remember, 911 is for life threatening emergencies. Traffic issues on Town streets can be reported to (530) 550-2320.

From the Truckee Police Department